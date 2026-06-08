Andrew Durham Gallery presents Jill Bedgood: "Vestiges of Existence" opening reception

Andrew Durham Gallery presents "Vestiges of Existence," an exhibition by Jill Bedgood that explores the emotional and historical significance of objects left behind, examining how personal belongings can preserve memory, lineage, and traces of human experience.

Through works inspired by items such as worn jewelry, handwritten letters, and everyday keepsakes, Bedgood reflects on the ways objects become vessels for memory and meaning. In Vestiges of Existence, ordinary possessions transcend material value, carrying emotional weight that connects individuals to their histories and relationships.

A simple button, for example, may hold as much significance as a precious ring when tied to remembrance and personal narrative.The exhibition also considers the natural world as a witness to human presence and injustice. Bedgood references anomalies in nature - such as irregular tree-ring growth or unusual land formations - as evidence of hidden histories and disturbances embedded within the landscape.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 1.