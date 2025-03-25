Andrew Durham Gallery presents "He Said, She Said: Benito Huerta & Janet Chaffee" opening reception

Andrew Durham Gallery will open a new dual exhibition, "He Said, She Said: Benito Huerta & Janet Chaffee"

Huertas' paintings, drawings, sculptures, and prints explore the intersection of cultures, skillfully blending language, abstraction, representation, high art, and the everyday. Huertas examines shifting boundaries, conflicting information, and cultural stereotypes to create modern archetypes that can be humorous, ambiguous, or even unsettling. His subject matter includes an amalgamation of political, economic, and social commentary along with personal identity.

Chaffee’s work involves the process of layered materials and imagery, reflecting the earth's geological formations and the intricately interwoven connections found in our communities and relationships, many of which underpin her life.