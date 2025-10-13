Andrew Durham Gallery presents Frances Bagley and Tom Orr: "Juxtaposed" opening reception

"Juxtaposed" showcases the works of artists Frances Bagley and Tom Orr, focusing on the themes of movement and equilibrium. Although they rarely exhibit together, this event allows for a direct comparison of their artistic similarities and differences.

Their pieces will be displayed in proximity to each other, creating an engaging visual experience for the audience. Bagley's art is heavily influenced by social issues, often examining the interplay between humanity and the environment, architecture, and society.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 20.