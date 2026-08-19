Andrew Durham Gallery presents "Enigmatic Objects" opening reception

"Enigmatic Objects" brings together the work of Becky Newsom and Scott Madison in an exhibition that explores the boundaries between painting, sculpture, furniture, and craft. The exhibition features two distinct practices united by an inventive engagement with aluminum and a shared interest in transforming familiar forms into objects that resist easy classification.

Newsom creates abstract, shaped paintings that extend beyond the traditional picture plane. Beginning with small drawings inspired by nature, art history, and remembered sensations, she translates two-dimensional images into three-dimensional forms. Aluminum sheets are plasma-cut, bent, and shaped to create protruding armatures, over which canvas is stretched, primed, and painted using traditional oil techniques.

The resulting works occupy an intriguing space between painting and sculpture, with the wall becoming an integral part of each composition.Madison approaches aluminum through the traditions of furniture-making and metal fabrication. His meticulously constructed boxes and cabinets incorporate rotating drawers, carefully milled interiors, and intricately finished exterior surfaces. Although rooted in decorated furniture, the objects intentionally obscure their practical purpose.

Through material, surface, light, and craftsmanship, Madison transforms functional forms into sculptural objects that prompt questions about utility, design, and what defines furniture.The exhibition also highlights the artists’ shared history. Both Texas natives and former founding members of Dallas’s 500 Exposition Gallery, Newsom and Madison have lived and worked in Hoboken, New Jersey, since the early 1980s.

Together, their works create a compelling dialogue about material, craftsmanship, perception, and the uncertain space between art and function.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 7.