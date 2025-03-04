American Lung Association presents Texas Two-Step

Houston’s Texas Two-Step is a combination of the American Lung Association's two national signature events, the Fight for Air Climb and Lungforce Walk, hence the name two step. The events are combined to create a family-friendly atmosphere where participants have the option to walk or the opportunity to challenge themselves by climbing.

In addition to the walk and climb the event features music, games and activities for children, different exhibitor informational booths, and an ALA mission tent with lung force heroes who are those living with various lung diseases that will be honored at the event.