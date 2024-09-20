American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presents Greater Houston Out of the Darkness Walk

Photo courtesy of Tiffany Love

The Greater Houston Out of the Darkness Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected people's lives.

WHEN

WHERE

Town Green Park
2099 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=10052

TICKET INFO

