American Diabetes Association Houston Step Out Walk
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association invites friends, family, and colleagues to walk in support of people living with diabetes. This event increases awareness, connects communities, contributes to diabetes prevention and management, and supports the ADA’s vision of life free of diabetes and all its burdens.
The American Diabetes Association invites friends, family, and colleagues to walk in support of people living with diabetes. This event increases awareness, connects communities, contributes to diabetes prevention and management, and supports the ADA’s vision of life free of diabetes and all its burdens.
WHEN
WHERE
The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park
105-B Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://stepout.diabetes.org/sowhouston
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.