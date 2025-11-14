American Cancer Society presents Shuck Cancer

Houston’s top restaurants, bars, and wineries will be on hand for the fourth annual American Cancer Society Tricoast Homes Shuck Cancer. The event aims to help the American Cancer Society fund cutting-edge Houston research and programs like Hope Lodge Houston, a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers.
WHEN
WHERE
Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://shuckhouston.acsgala.org/
TICKET INFO
$175
