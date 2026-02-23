Allies in Hope Walk to End HIV Houston

The Walk to End HIV isn’t just a route through Sam Houston Park - it is a powerful demonstration of community, compassion, and progress. Participation in the walk fuels awareness and raises critical funds that help advance HIV prevention, testing, and treatment access; support individuals and families impacted by HIV; provide mental health counseling, case management, and supportive services; increase food access, housing stability, and pathways to long-term well-being; and expand community education while reducing stigma and barriers to care.

While HIV is where the work began, it is not where it ends. Today, Allies in Hope serves individuals and families across Greater Houston with a comprehensive network of care that addresses the full realities of health, stability, and dignity - both for those living with HIV and for neighbors without a diagnosis who still need support.