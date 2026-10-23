All Girls Love presents "Destiny's Print: Art of Collage" opening reception

"Destiny's Print: Art of Collage" is an exhibition celebrating the art of collage through the work of Vietnamese American artist Kim Pham, internationally recognized Houston artist Robert Hodge, and the Houston Citywide Collage Project. Bringing together contemporary approaches to analog collage, the exhibition highlights the medium's versatility as a dynamic form of contemporary art while showcasing the richness and diversity of Houston's artistic community.

Featuring works by established artists alongside more than 100 community-created collages, Destiny's Print unites professional artists and first-time participants from across Houston in a shared exploration of collage as an accessible and expressive art form. Reflecting the city's many ages, cultures, and lived experiences, the exhibition demonstrates how a common medium can give rise to an extraordinary range of artistic voices, revealing both the individuality of each maker and the creative spirit that connects them.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 7.