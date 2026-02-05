The Affordable Art Fair will open its doors for the first time in Houston. The contemporary art fair brings together over 55 local, national, and international galleries who will display thousands of works, all created by emerging and established living artists.

The four-day event transforms art buying from intimidating to inviting, offering paintings, prints, sculpture and photography in a welcoming and fun atmosphere, where browsing is encouraged and questions are welcomed.

Visitors will find expert gallerists ready to demystify the art world through one-on-one conversations, panel discussions, guided tours and hands-on workshops.

Affordable Art Fair partners with leading contemporary galleries from Houston, across Texas and around the world. A selection of participating local galleries include Dimmitt Contemporary, Koelsch Gallery, ELLIO Fine Art, and Off The Wall Gallery.

