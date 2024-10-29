A.D. Players presents Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Artists Lounge Live

Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her band will present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. Kettenring chronicles Carpenter’s troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance. Songs include "Close To You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."

WHEN

WHERE

A.D. Players Theater
5420 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://www.adplayers.org/tickets

TICKET INFO

