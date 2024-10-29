A.D. Players presents How Great Thou Art: Elvis Presley`s Gospel with Brandon Bennett

A.D. Players and Artists Loung Liv will celebrate the gospel music Elvis Presley loved with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett. In the concert, Bennett honors Presley's deep gospel roots and the spiritual devotion that guided his music.

Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. The concert will include traditional hymns and pop favorites like "How Great Thou Art," "Saved," "If I Can Dream," "Swing Down Sweet Chariot," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Amazing Grace," and "You'll Never Walk Alone."