A.D. Players presents How Great Thou Art: Elvis Presley`s Gospel with Brandon Bennett

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brandon Bennett

A.D. Players and Artists Loung Liv will celebrate the gospel music Elvis Presley loved with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett. In the concert, Bennett honors Presley's deep gospel roots and the spiritual devotion that guided his music.

Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. The concert will include traditional hymns and pop favorites like "How Great Thou Art," "Saved," "If I Can Dream," "Swing Down Sweet Chariot," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Amazing Grace," and "You'll Never Walk Alone."

A.D. Players and Artists Loung Liv will celebrate the gospel music Elvis Presley loved with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett. In the concert, Bennett honors Presley's deep gospel roots and the spiritual devotion that guided his music.

Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. The concert will include traditional hymns and pop favorites like "How Great Thou Art," "Saved," "If I Can Dream," "Swing Down Sweet Chariot," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Amazing Grace," and "You'll Never Walk Alone."

WHEN

WHERE

A.D. Players Theater
5420 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://www.adplayers.org/tickets

TICKET INFO

$25-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.