Abandoned Little Angels presents 24th Annual Gala: Safari by Night

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hung L. Truong Photography

Abandoned Little Angels' 24th Annual Gala, Safari by Night, will be an evening where culture and purpose come together in support of underprivileged children. Co-chaired by entrepreneur brothers Huy Dang and An Dang, the gala advances ALA’s work across more than 30 orphanages and educational programs in Vietnam, providing food, medical assistance, scholarships, and emergency relief to children in need.

The evening will feature a live performance by Vietnamese-American singer Diem Liem, recognized for her appearances on the "Hollywood Night" music video series and the internationally known "Paris By Night" musical productions. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, traditional Vietnamese dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions featuring distinctive travel and experiential packages. The attire is Formal - Safari Chic.

Abandoned Little Angels' 24th Annual Gala, Safari by Night, will be an evening where culture and purpose come together in support of underprivileged children. Co-chaired by entrepreneur brothers Huy Dang and An Dang, the gala advances ALA’s work across more than 30 orphanages and educational programs in Vietnam, providing food, medical assistance, scholarships, and emergency relief to children in need.

The evening will feature a live performance by Vietnamese-American singer Diem Liem, recognized for her appearances on the "Hollywood Night" music video series and the internationally known "Paris By Night" musical productions. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, traditional Vietnamese dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions featuring distinctive travel and experiential packages. The attire is Formal - Safari Chic.

WHEN

WHERE

Kim Sơn
10603 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072, USA
https://www.abandonedlittleangels.org/safaribynight

TICKET INFO

$200-$25,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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