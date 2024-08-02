AAMA presents AAMAzing Night of Magic with Ben Jackson
Photo by Mike Rathke
At the AAMAzing Night of Magic with Ben Jackson, the audience will experience Jackson's full show of magic and talent firsthand while also supporting all Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) programs.
WHEN
WHERE
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://one.bidpal.net/aamamagic/welcome
TICKET INFO
$150 for single, $250 for a pair
