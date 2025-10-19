A.D. Players presents Spotlight Series at the George: Nashville Unplugged

At Aaron Benward's Nashville Unplugged, he will be joined on stage by the songwriters behind some of Country music's best loved songs. The audience will hear the story behind how the music came to be, direct from the songwriters themselves, then watch them perform live. It’s an all-acoustic show that gives the audience the pleasure of an intimate and highly interactive experience with the music they love and the songwriters behind each one.
Scheduled performers
- November 1: David Lee and Danny Myrick
- March 14: TBA