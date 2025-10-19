A.D. Players presents Spotlight Series at the George: Nashville Unplugged

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Aaron Benward

At Aaron Benward's Nashville Unplugged, he will be joined on stage by the songwriters behind some of Country music's best loved songs. The audience will hear the story behind how the music came to be, direct from the songwriters themselves, then watch them perform live. It’s an all-acoustic show that gives the audience the pleasure of an intimate and highly interactive experience with the music they love and the songwriters behind each one.

Scheduled performers

  • November 1: David Lee and Danny Myrick
  • March 14: TBA

At Aaron Benward's Nashville Unplugged, he will be joined on stage by the songwriters behind some of Country music's best loved songs. The audience will hear the story behind how the music came to be, direct from the songwriters themselves, then watch them perform live. It’s an all-acoustic show that gives the audience the pleasure of an intimate and highly interactive experience with the music they love and the songwriters behind each one.

Scheduled performers

  • November 1: David Lee and Danny Myrick
  • March 14: TBA

WHEN

WHERE

A.D. Players Theater
5420 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://www.adplayers.org/spotlight

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.