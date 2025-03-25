A Classically Black Arts Salon - "I Dream A World" will feature baritone Reginald Smith Jr., accompanied by pianist Kevin J. Miller, performinig his recital “I Dream a World” inspired by Langston Hughes.

The event will also feature an exhibition by local photographer Colby Deal, whose work seeks to preserve the cultural essence of underrepresented communities, particularly within Black and Brown spaces, where histories and identities are often at risk of erasure.

While guests immerse themselves into the art & music, they can enjoy passed appetizers by Chef Olayemi Thomas that highlight his Nigerian culture. There will be an open bar highlighting black owned wine and spirits.

All profits from this event will go to the Classically Black Arts Foundation to support their inaugural scholarships this fall.