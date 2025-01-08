4th Wall Theatre Company presents Play Reading: 1536

4th Wall Theatre Company will host an exclusive, one-night-only reading of 1536 by Ava Pickett, the 2024 winner of the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The special event will include a reception and conversation with the playwright herself.

Set in Tudor Essex, across the summer of 1536, Anna, Mariella and Jane fight over gossip, marriage offers and how bad Jane’s hair is. When the news from London of the Queen’s arrest at the hands of her husband reaches them, they all begin to wrestle with what it means to survive in a society that keeps changing the definition of what a good woman is and the friendship splinters apart.