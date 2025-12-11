3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

The annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival is a one-day celebration of Houston’s creative community. The festival will feature a lineup of local performances, installations and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape.

This year, over 70 submissions were evaluated through a peer review process, resulting in 23 selected performances and arts installations that span theater, dance, film, music, spoken word, sketch comedy, poetry, burlesque, circus arts, roller skating, performance art, and visual arts.

