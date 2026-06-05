37th Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

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All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Since 1989, the Accordion Kings & Queens Concert has been a Houston tradition. Presented by Texas Folklife, the annual concert spotlights the accordion’s powerful role across Texas cultural communities and the many styles it brings to the stage: polka, conjunto, zydeco, Cajun, Tejano, swing, and more.
The 37th annual concert will feature headliner Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and The Zydeco Twisters. Rooted in a celebrated Louisiana family tradition, the band delivers dance-floor zydeco with driving rhythms and crowd-ready energy.
Since 1989, the Accordion Kings & Queens Concert has been a Houston tradition. Presented by Texas Folklife, the annual concert spotlights the accordion’s powerful role across Texas cultural communities and the many styles it brings to the stage: polka, conjunto, zydeco, Cajun, Tejano, swing, and more.
The 37th annual concert will feature headliner Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and The Zydeco Twisters. Rooted in a celebrated Louisiana family tradition, the band delivers dance-floor zydeco with driving rhythms and crowd-ready energy.
Admission is free.