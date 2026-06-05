37th Annual Accordion Kings & Queens Concert

Since 1989, the Accordion Kings & Queens Concert has been a Houston tradition. Presented by Texas Folklife, the annual concert spotlights the accordion’s powerful role across Texas cultural communities and the many styles it brings to the stage: polka, conjunto, zydeco, Cajun, Tejano, swing, and more.

The 37th annual concert will feature headliner Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and The Zydeco Twisters. Rooted in a celebrated Louisiana family tradition, the band delivers dance-floor zydeco with driving rhythms and crowd-ready energy.