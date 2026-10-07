17th Annual Houston Steps Against Melanoma

At the 17th Annual Steps Against Melanoma walk, participants can take part in a 2.2-mile walk/run, grab giveaways, and connect with others for some family-friendly fun (dogs are welcome too). There will be free visual skin screenings offered by Dr. Rogge from UT Health Houston.
At the 17th Annual Steps Against Melanoma walk, participants can take part in a 2.2-mile walk/run, grab giveaways, and connect with others for some family-friendly fun (dogs are welcome too). There will be free visual skin screenings offered by Dr. Rogge from UT Health Houston.
WHEN
WHERE
Willow Waterhole Greenway
5300 Dryad Dr, Houston, TX 77035, USA
https://support.aimatmelanoma.org/Houston2026
TICKET INFO
Participants that fundraise $50+ will receive a free t-shirt
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.