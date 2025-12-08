13th Floor Houston presents Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas
eventdetail
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
13th Floor Houston has transformed their haunted house into a Christmas wonderland, although it won’t be all glitter and snowflakes. Horrifying Christmas characters will haunt all those who enter. Visitors will trade their Christmas cheers for Christmas fears.
13th Floor Houston has transformed their haunted house into a Christmas wonderland, although it won’t be all glitter and snowflakes. Horrifying Christmas characters will haunt all those who enter. Visitors will trade their Christmas cheers for Christmas fears.
WHEN
WHERE
13th Floor Haunted House Houston
7075 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W Ste 20, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://13thfloorhouston.com/krampus/
TICKET INFO
$29.99 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.