13th Floor Houston presents Halfway to Halloween Blackout
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House
For two nights only, Halfway to Halloween Blackout brings the fear early this year. Visitors can descend into total darkness where each group gets one glow stick and monsters lurk just beyond its glow. Stay hidden, because if they see you, they may steal your only light and leave you in the dark. Do you have what it takes to survive the Blackout?
For two nights only, Halfway to Halloween Blackout brings the fear early this year. Visitors can descend into total darkness where each group gets one glow stick and monsters lurk just beyond its glow. Stay hidden, because if they see you, they may steal your only light and leave you in the dark. Do you have what it takes to survive the Blackout?
WHEN
WHERE
13th Floor Haunted House Houston
7075 FM 1960 W Ste 20, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://13thfloorhouston.com/halfway/
TICKET INFO
From $29.99
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.