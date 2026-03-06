Visitors can experience the history and future of the Historic Fifth Ward at the 13th Annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival. Hosted by the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation and the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District, the festival celebrates 160 years of community, culture, and resilience. The street festival will feature the Helicopter Egg Drop, where thousands of treats rain down for local children, live performances on multiple stages, and a diverse marketplace of local vendors.

The event takes place between the 3700-4000 blocks of Lyons Avenue.