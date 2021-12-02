Eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season with Valencia Hotel Group, which is running a special called Light Up The Night at its properties.

The package includes a luxurious guest room and hand-crafted, light-up cocktails that shine bright like the Christmas star.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy for donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Toy or monetary donations can be made at the front desk of any of the hotels below:

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, San Antonio

Experience the magic of the holiday lights on the River Walk. Be transported as you walk under a canopy of millions of twinkle lights, creating a magical feeling you won't soon forget.

Lone Star Court, Austin

Get in the holiday spirit with a trip to Austin and enjoy such festivities as the Austin Trail of Lights, a beloved city tradition since 1965. Walking distance from Lone Star Court is The Domain, where visitors can enjoy over-the-top decorations and pop-up experiences.

Cavalry Court and The George, College Station

Head to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park for the free Christmas in the Park, where through January 1, from 6-11 pm, you can drive or stroll through the park to view more than one million lights. On December 3-4 from 6-10 pm, enjoy old-fashioned hayrides, cookies and chocolate milk, live entertainment, a living nativity, actual snow slides, photos with Santa, arts and crafts, and more.

Texican Court, Irving

On December 4, enjoy Holidays at the Heritage featuring a parade themed "Rudolph, Light the Way" that starts at 6 pm. Other festive events at Heritage Park will take place from 6-9 pm and include live music, food vendors, and more. This cheerful, family-fun evening will culminate with the tree lighting at the end of the night.

Cotton Court, Lubbock

Through January 2, enjoy Texas Tech University's 63rd annual Carol of Lights, where the university lights up each night at sundown through midnight. Santa Land at Mackenzie Park is also celebrating its 65th anniversary December 10-23, and is open from 6-10 pm.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row, San Jose, California

Christmas in the Park is an annual holiday tradition that takes place in the heart of downtown San Jose at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez. For over 40 years, this whimsical walk-through event has brought people from all over the Bay Area together during the holidays. Each year, the two-acre park is transformed into a holiday fantasy with over 40 musical and animated exhibits, glittering lights, and the 50-foot Community Giving Tree.

Book your holiday stay at the hotel of your choice, and get ready for a getaway full of wonder and delight.