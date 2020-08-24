Home » Travel
Airport News

American Airlines curtails service to 15 U.S. cities during October

American Airlines airplane
No Kalamazoo for you. American Airlines

If you're thinking about a trip to Kalamazoo this fall, you may want to plan otherwise: During October, American Airlines is removing service to 15 markets, from Dubuque, Iowa to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

According to a release, the airline is suspending these flights as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

It is but the first step, as American will continue to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.

These station suspensions will be effective October 7 and for now are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through November 3.

But the airline will continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets, as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.

The 15 markets are as follows:

  • Del Rio, Texas
  • Dubuque, Iowa
  • Florence, South Carolina
  • Greenville, North Carolina
  • Huntington, West Virginia
  • Joplin, Missouri
  • Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan
  • Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • New Haven, Connecticut
  • New Windsor, New York
  • Roswell, New Mexico
  • Sioux City, Iowa
  • Springfield, Illinois
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The full, updated October schedule will be released August 29, when the full list of suspensions will be reflected on aa.com.

Moving forward, American anticipates releasing an updated November schedule by late-September.

