American Airlines curtails service to 15 U.S. cities during October

If you're thinking about a trip to Kalamazoo this fall, you may want to plan otherwise: During October, American Airlines is removing service to 15 markets, from Dubuque, Iowa to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

According to a release, the airline is suspending these flights as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

It is but the first step, as American will continue to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.

These station suspensions will be effective October 7 and for now are only in place for the October schedule period, which runs through November 3.

But the airline will continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets, as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.

The 15 markets are as follows:

Del Rio, Texas

Dubuque, Iowa

Florence, South Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina

Huntington, West Virginia

Joplin, Missouri

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan

Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Haven, Connecticut

New Windsor, New York

Roswell, New Mexico

Sioux City, Iowa

Springfield, Illinois

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The full, updated October schedule will be released August 29, when the full list of suspensions will be reflected on aa.com.

Moving forward, American anticipates releasing an updated November schedule by late-September.