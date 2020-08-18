Texas company books unique lodgings for the ultimate getaway

Latching onto rising interest in staycations, Texas-based vacation rental provider Top Trip Rentals has rebranded as Lodgewell and plans to extend its reach nationwide.

Lodgewell connects customers with private furnished homes primarily in Austin and the Texas Hill Country, placing particular emphasis on memorable or unique abodes that cater to each guest's specific needs.

Among the rental options are a funky, 3,400-square-foot retreat at Lake LBJ (The Shorewood); a two-story downtown loft with near 180-degree views (The Littlefields); an 1,100-square-foot “fairytale” house (The Bloomhouse); or an architectural wonder that you can swim inside (The Graeber).

The company's journey began about five years ago when it transformed downtown Austin’s 24-loft Littlefield Quarters into the vacation property known today as The Littlefields.

Unlike Airbnb and similar rental services, Lodgewell manages homes that it owns or leases, and it also manages properties on behalf of their owners. It also caps the number of rentals in each location, a decision the company says "prioritize[s] quality of guests’ experience over the quantity of options."

Lodgewell properties can be rented on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

In an August 4 release, Lodgewell says it’s “putting an emphasis on above-and-beyond service coupled with their one-of-a-kind private accommodations. This provides a change of scenery with professional hospitality so many people are desperate for these days.”

“Now more than ever, people need certainty in their lives,” Lodgewell founder Chereen Fisher says. “That’s why I’m using my 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry to grow something bigger that gives people the confidence to get away again, something only professional hosts can provide and Lodgewell will deliver.”

Lodgewell, founded in 2007, plans to expand throughout Texas, including Wimberley, and into other states next year.