Hill Country resort opens lazy river to locals to get away for the day

If the dog days of summer seem particularly brutal this year, you're not alone. One Hill Country resort is making them a bit more bearable with the return of its popular day-pass program.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, located about 15 miles west of downtown San Antonio, is now offering limited day passes, giving access to some of the resort's most popular attractions. Those looking to beat the heat can choose from one of two day pass options for use Mondays through Thursdays.

The general day pass is priced at $75 per person and includes access to the Hyatt Regency's expansive, five-acre water park. Pass holders can float the 950-foot lazy river, modeled after the Guadalupe; coast down the two-story waterslide; and take a dip in multiple pools, including an adults-only section with a waterfall jacuzzi.

Those really looking for a full vacation experience can purchase the cabana pass for $600. The pass includes the same water park access as the general option, but for up to six people, as well as access to the resort's premium cabanas. In addition to offering much needed shade, each cabana comes equipped with a flat-screen TV and other perks, such as a safe and refrigerator stocked with water and fruit. Chairs and umbrellas are also provided.

In addition to water features, guests with either pass can take advantage of complimentary bike rides, a beach volleyball court, free parking, and access to the property's two restaurants. According to a release, each eatery has installed Plexiglass barriers and is set up for a contactless experience. Poolside drink and food delivery is also available.

“We are excited to offer day pass options to our beautiful Hill Country resort,” said Joe Herman, the resort's director of spa and recreation. “The day pass options allow local guests to enjoy all of the benefits of a resort getaway without having to stay overnight."

Resident day passes are limited depending on the number of overnight guests, so make sure to book before heading to the four-star resort. Both the pools and cabanas are open from 8 am to 8 pm.