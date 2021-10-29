Home » Sports
making moves

Houston's baseball expert shares major moves Astros could make to clinch World Series

By Charlie Pallilo, SportsMap
Alex Bregman high 5 five Astros orange jersey close up
This move with Alex Bregman could pay big dividends. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

While having World Series games in Houston has become a delightful every other year tradition the past half decade, Friday night's game three in Atlanta is the first Fall Classic game there since 1999.

After swapping easy wins that have the series level at a game apiece, how about some close games? Sports at their best are about tight competition that brings out the best on both sides.

With the scene shifting to the National League stadium for games three, four, five, Dusty Baker has a decision to make with no designated hitter at his disposal. Is there really a decision? That Yordan Alvarez has only played left field in two of the Astros' 12 postseason games is less than ideal, but how do you sit his bat?

Kyle Tucker in center with Michael Brantley in right definitely makes for a weaker outfield than Tucker in right with either Chas McCormick or Jose Siri in center, but not so much weaker as to make sitting Yordan in any of the three games the right call.

If Dusty Baker wants a "true" centerfielder... 

