Texans co-owner Janice McNair pledges $1 million for Houston rental relief fund

As Houston is gripped by the global coronavirus pandemic, thousands of residents are in a desperate need to pay their rent. A $20 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction unanimously passed a city council vote with city council August 5.

Meanwhile, a beloved member of the local sports community has stepped up to help those Houstonians in need. Houston Texans co-founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair and the McNair family have donated $1 million to the second rent relief package for the city of Houston.

The funds will be distributed to the most vulnerable families first who cannot pay rent due to economic challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a press release.

Funding for the city's second rental relief package includes $15 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — also known as the CARES Act — and $5 million from private donors.

This recent $1 million contribution is just the latest in grants from the McNairs. The family and the Houston Texans Foundation has donated $1 million to COVID-19 recovery efforts, which include the Houston Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, the YMCA of Greater Houston, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, Southern Smoke, and more.



“So many are struggling to provide for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janice McNair, in a statement. “It was extremely important to me and my family to step up and make sure the most vulnerable in our community don't lose their homes at this critical time. It’s one thing we can do to keep families together and provide some hope to people who need it. I’m thankful to Mayor Turner for providing programs focused on assisting our neighbors.”



Those looking for more information about the Houston Rent Relief Package can visit HoustonRentAssistance.org.