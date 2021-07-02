First-place Houston Astros seriously snubbed in All-Star Game

As voted by the fans, it's zero All Star Game starters for the Houston Astros. It's the first time that's happened since 2014. That was the last bad Astros team.

Still, while the 2021 Astros are quite good, nobody was "snubbed." Carlos Correa had the best case to start, in fact on the merits he is the most deserving American League shortstop.

However, Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox is also having a huge season making him a reasonable choice. Likewise at second base, Jose Altuve would have been a fine pick, but the Blue Jays' Marcus Semien has been a little bit better.

At 37 years old, Yuli Gurriel would be a worthy first-time All Star at first base, but that likely requires the AL going with at least three first basemen because fan pick Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the obvious right guy to start, with Oakland's Matt Olson the second best at first in the AL to this point.

The injured Mike Trout won't be playing, so it's possible Michael Brantley could be added as a reserve outfielder and elevated to the starting lineup. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has not been up to his Rookie of the Year level (darn near impossible) but is having a fine season.

Alas, not close to as good as fan choice Shohei Ohtani, and not as good as J.D. Martinez and Nelson Cruz.

The All Star reserves and pitchers are named Sunday July 4. Closer Ryan Pressly deserves a spot. Since starting his season, Framber Valdez has pitched like a Cy Young candidate, but not starting his season until Memorial Day weekend functionally disqualifies him.

Zack Greinke is having a very solid season, but not of All Star quality, unless he is tapped to fill a spot opened up by injuries to several would be All Star hurlers.

After his grand slam Thursday night, Altuve enters the weekend as the Astros' home run leader with 18. Correa has 15, Alvarez connected Thursday for his 14th. Kyle Tucker has hit 13.

Who do you think leads at season's end?

-----

