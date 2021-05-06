Houston's BBVA Stadium hosts U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in run-up to Olympics

To get pumped for the Olympics, Houston is getting the ball rolling by welcoming some of the most kick-ass female athletes in the world.

The USA’s three games of the summer series start with a match against Portugal June 10 in Houston at BBVA Stadium (broadcast on FS1 at 7 pm), followed by a meeting with Jamaica on June 13 (9 pm on FS1), also at BBVA Stadium.

The team then heads to Austin to face Nigeria on June 16.

Tickets for the Houston matches will be available in the coming weeks.

Part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series, the match will be the first ever to be played at Q2 Stadium, as home team Austin FC won’t take to the field until June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The women’s match in Austin will be nationally televised on ESPN2, and marks a significant moment for both Q2 Stadium and Austin, as this will be the first-ever visit from a U.S. Soccer senior team.

The June 16 match in Austin against Nigeria at Q2 Stadium will be the final USWNT international game before coach Andonovski names the 18-player Olympic Team roster. USA will also play two Olympic send-off matches in early July before leaving for Japan, where the Olympics are hosted this year.

Based on the Olympic final draw, the USA will face Sweden on July 21, New Zealand on July 24, and Australia on July 27 during group play.