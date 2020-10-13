Have you been missing your Annie Cafe & Bar fix? Tell your tastebuds it's time again, as the Uptown eatery has reopened for lunch service and launched an all-new Sunday brunch, in addition to dinner and happy hour, along with online ordering for curbside pickup.

Let's start with lunch, which runs Tuesday through Friday from 11 am-4 pm. Some new items have popped up on the menu, including a steak salad of watercress, fingerling potatoes, cippolinis, and Cheddar dressing and the lobster BLT on challah bread with applewood smoked bacon, avocado, and chips.

Next up is Sunday brunch (11 am-3 pm), which includes a rotating roster of live DJs and a menu of egg-centric dishes and cocktails. Opt for the house-smoked salmon with creamy egg salad, lobster open-face omelet, or chicken fried prime rib topped with two fried eggs, and wash it all down with mimosas, a Bloody Mary, or spiked horchata.

To help put you even more in the Sunday Funday mood, Berg Hospitality Group has hired a mariachi band to serenade guests at three of its restaurants that are open for brunch: The Annie Cafe, B.B. Lemon, and B&B Butchers & Restaurant.

If you can't rouse yourself in time, show up for The Annie's Sunday dinner service between 5-8 pm. Indulge in the restaurant’s iconic classics like the crab tostadas, coffee-crusted filet mignon, and bacon-wrapped quail, or try the Sunday special of fried chicken and scratch biscuits.

No matter when you choose to visit, you have the option to dine on the covered and spacious second-floor patio or inside the chic restaurant. The happy hour menu is also offered every Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 pm on the patio and in the bar area.

Reservations are strongly recommended, especially for the patio, but walk-ins are always welcome. Reservations can be made by calling 713-804-1800 or on OpenTable (add a note if you'd prefer the patio, and they'll do their best to accommodate).

Not ready to dine out yet? The Annie Cafe & Bar is still offering online ordering for curbside pickup or delivery by Favor.