Texas' beloved Whataburger finally adds spicy chicken sandwich to menu

After two years of Reddit threads and pleads on social media, Whataburger is finally giving the people what they want: a spicy chicken sandwich. The San Antonio-based fast-food chain announced its "meticulously marinated" Spicy Chicken Sandwich is available now at all locations.

Whataburger's newest offering is a marinated chicken filet, fried crisp, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. It's available for purchase either in-store or for curbside and delivery through the Whataburger app, which debuted in May.

Last year, Wendy's ignited a social media firestorm when it rolled out its own version of the spicy chicken sandwich. Popeye's, KFC, and Chick-fil-A quickly followed suit, causing a makeshift spicy chicken sandwich war that occasionally ended in real-life gunfire.

What took Texas' beloved Whataburger so long to join the flock? The company says it was perfecting its recipe.

“At Whataburger, we’ve spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe — and it shows with each bite," said Whataburger's VP of Marketing and Innovation, Rich Scheffler., in a September 28 release. "We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich.”

Though it's overshadowed by the spicy chicken news, Whataburger also announced it's honoring Hatch chile season with its very own sandwich: the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger. This delectable delicacy features two fresh all-beef patties topped with Hatch green chiles, crispy bacon, one slice of American cheese, one slice of Monterey Jack cheese, and creamy mayo.

Both sandwiches are available for a limited time at all 830 Whataburger restaurants across Texas and nine other states.

And, ahem, if fast food isn't quite your thing, we rounded up the six best chicken sandwiches in Austin — no drive-thru required.