These are the 9 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

Even the hint of cooler weather has prompted a wave of food events that are all happening this weekend.

Are things back to “normal?” Of course not, but many people are feeling comfortable enough to venture out — masks on, of course — for a little socially distant revelry. Read on for details on a po’boy pop-up, two different voter registration drives, and where to dunk some of Houston’s most popular chefs.

Friday, September 25

Alpasión wine dinner at Weights + Measures

The Midtown restaurant will serve a four-course meal that includes tiger shrimp empanadas and pan-seared beef tenderloin paired with Alpasión’s Chardonnay, Grand Reserve Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Grand Reserve Malbec. Call 713-654-1970 for reservations for the $75 meal, 6:30 pm.

Peace Maker Po-Boy Pop-Up at Natachee's Supper 'n' Punch

Chefs Graham Laborde and Chris Roy have reunited to serve the celebrated Peacemaker Po’boy from the late, great Bernadine’s. They’ll have a few other specials, including a beef birria po’boy and a Nashville Hot Mushroom Po’boy, alongside cocktails created by Johnny’s Gold Bricks. Pre-orders are live, which means this event will sell out, 4-8 pm.

National Bakery Day at Three Brothers Bakery

All three location will celebrate both the food holiday and Three Brothers’ 71st anniversary with 71-cent cookies, excluding fancy cookies like hamantaschen, gingerbread, dipped decorated, and lady fingers. In-store only while supplies last.

National Lobster Day at McCormick & Schmick's

The Landry’s owned seafood concept will offer a special lobster and shrimp roll with clam chowder and fries for $20.

National Quesadilla Day at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations of the Tex-Mex favorite will celebrate the day with a flight of quesadillas – one chicken, one beef, and one spinach – for $12. Dine-in only.

Saturday, September 26

The Bake Happening Pop-Up at Revival Market

Pastry chef Andrea de Gortari will sell Halloween-themed cookies, banana crumb cake, salted rye chocolate chip cookies, and other sweet treats at The Heights favorite from 9 am - 2 pm (or sold out).

Voter Registration Drive at Eighteen36

The Upper Kirby patio bar will feature 8th Wonder’s Procrastinator IPA with gift cards and swag on both Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm - midnight. Those who haven’t registered to vote may do so before it’s too late.

Voter Registration Drive at La Grange

Not that the Montrose patio bar would ever advocate for one presidential candidate over another, but when the Saturday night promotion features blue margaritas priced at $2 and red margaritas priced at $20, it seems safe to draw your own conclusions. In addition, La Grange’s new beef birria tacos will be $7.50, which is $1 less than normal, 5 - 8 pm.

Sunday, September 27

Farmers Market Anniversary Party at Heights Mercantile

In addition to the ability to shop over 40 vendors in a relaxed, outdoor environment, the market will celebrate its first anniversary with music by DJ Chaney — spinning from the roof of his party van. A dunking booth for chefs such as Erin Smith (Feges BBQ), Tony Luhrman (El Topo), and Nick Wong (UB Preserv) will raise money for I’ll Have What She’s Having, the local non-profit focused on women’s health, 9 am - 1 pm.