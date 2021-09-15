Luxurious new waterfront development sails into Galveston's hottest island

Since 1982, the tiny Tiki Island, which spans a mere 1.5 square miles, has been a hotbed of well-heeled retirees and second beach home owners in Galveston.

With a population of not quite 1,100 with some 482 mostly waterfront households, the village is one of the premiere destinations on the Gulf Coast.

Now, a new development promises the luxe life to those looking to hop aboard one of Texas’ buzziest coastal destinations. The Residences at Tiki Island is a 70-unit condominium development slated to break ground in 2022, developers announced.

Project completion is anticipated in approximately summer 2024.

Texas-based Legend Communities, veterans of waterfront property developments, has named NAN Properties Developer Services as exclusive listing agent, per a press release.

Expect some 70 luxurious two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominium homes, ranging from 1,200 to more than 3,000 square feet. Top two floors will feature two-story penthouses with elevators included in the floor plans.

Meanwhile, buyers can look for eight luxury waterfront villas, a waterfront restaurant, ship store, boathouse, and marina rental slips. Prices at the luxe, six-acre waterfront community currently range from the $800s; villas start at $1 million.

As Tiki is all about that water life, the development also includes a marina with restaurant, and all-important boathouse storage for more than 200 boats.

About those sure-to-be-sought-after villas: waterfront villas to the project plans. The residences will feature dumbwaiters to help owners transport groceries and packages from their cars into their homes. With weather obviously a concern (given Tiki’s water-facing location), each villa will have a backup generator.

These Tiki residences are expected to have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, and even a dog park. The community promises to be golf a cart-friendly community, with a boat valet for easy water access, as well as striking bay views.

More resort amenities currently planned include (per press materials):

a boardwalk and pedestrian site for neighborhood connectivity

a dry boat storage to house 200-plus boats on four levels

a 6,500-square-foot waterfront restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating

a waterfront ship’s store with retail space

marina rental slips and guest slip area for the restaurant and ship’s store

parking for cars and golf carts

“The Residences at Tiki Island will offer boat owners a dream opportunity to not only accommodate their vessel onsite but enjoy the many amenities all just steps away from their residence on the six-acre development,” Betty Harbourt, who leads NAN Properties developer services division, said in a statement. “The plans leverage a resort environment and The Residences of Tiki Island will be exclusive to homeowners and with no short-term rentals. We are thrilled to have been chosen to bring these premier condominiums to market.”

More information on The Residences at Tiki Island can be found here.