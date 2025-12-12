Your Expert Guide
Tanglewood: Classic elegance with community spirit
There are so many great places to live in Houston that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
---
Established in the 1940s, the affluent neighborhood of Tanglewood is located in Uptown Houston, just outside the Loop and inside Beltway 8. Its earliest home sites were planted with two large oak trees, plus three oaks added on every corner. As a result, it is now one of Houston’s most beautiful, wooded areas.
Ruthie Porterfield, who has specialized in luxury residential real estate for more than 30 years, raised her family in Tanglewood, so she has in-depth, firsthand knowledge of the area.
It’s no surprise she has been ranked the No. 1 Realtor in all residential categories for the Tanglewood/Briargrove area every year from 1991 to the present, according to Houston MLS.
Porterfield shared a few of her personal favorites about life in Tanglewood. Here's her guide:
Where to eat & drink
Porterfield recommends Étoile Cuisine et Bar in Uptown Park for its seasonal French flavors.
You also can’t go wrong with Los Tios Mexican Restaurant, J. Alexander's, or the original and iconic Carrabba’s.
"Uptown Park has lots of exciting restaurants and shops opening up, and there's always somewhere new to try," reveals Porterfield.
Where to play
“The Tanglewood Boulevard, a two-mile, tree-shaded trail, is an incredible place to see people walking and gathering,” says Porterfield.
What to see
Porterfield recommends Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, which is one of the finest showcases of American furnishings, silver, ceramics, and paintings in the world. The historic home, which holds the collection, is situated on 14 acres of manicured gardens in the nearby historic River Oaks neighborhood.
Where to live
Tanglewood remains one of Houston’s most exclusive and desirable neighborhoods with a charming architectural mix of spacious, updated, California ranch homes and magnificent, recently built traditional, Mediterranean, and contemporary-style residences.
It’s “classic with a modern flair,” says Porterfield.
With 1,052 homes across 15 sections, Tanglewood boasts prime real estate with prices approaching and exceeding $1 million. Recently built homes range well into the multi-millions.
---
Ruthie Porterfield works and plays in Tanglewood. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email ruthie.porterfield@sir.com, or call 713-558-3247.