Elegant River Oaks home nestled on sought-after street lists for $8.2 million

Elegant River Oaks home on sought-after street lists for $8.2 million

Fountains adorn the pool. Photo by TK Images
The tree-lined yard. Photo by TK Images
Refined design marks the home. Photo by TK Images
The grand staircase. Photo by TK Images
A view of the courtyard. Photo by TK Images
The double-doored wine room. Photo by TK Images
Clean lines in the kitchen. Photo by TK Images
The spacious primary bathroom. Photo by TK Images
A cozy sitting area/sun room. Photo by TK Images
A dedicated home gym. Photo by TK Images
The second-floor landing offers plenty of opportunities. Photo by TK Images
Movie nights in the media room. Photo by TK Images
Customize the dining area. Photo by TK Images
Those who appreciate their modern luxury with classic touches should look closely at 3320 Chevy Chase Drive. This elegant Georgian Colonial home unfurls across more than 10,000 square feet situated on just over half an acre in Houston's exclusive River Oaks community.

The home is on the market for $8.2 million and is represented by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Real Estate.

Built in 1989, 3320 Chevy Chase Dr. effortlessly blends the contemporary chic with vintage elan. Stenciled hardwood floors, French doors, and elegant moldings are only some of the rich details that await its new owners.

A wine cellar and butler's pantry offer conveniences for entertaining. A sunny breakfast room offers space for casual gathering. In the foyer, a dramatic, curved staircase beckons upward.

Family-minded buyers should note the second-floor landing, which can double as a charming day room. Game and media rooms provide space to sprawl out and enjoy the company of friends and family. 

In the backyard is anchored by the in in-ground fountain pool and spa. Set into a stone patio, it's bordered by a pergola that's a perfect spot to sip cocktail while watching the day slip away.

Beautiful, mature trees surround the backyard, offering the feel of being on a green island refuge in the middle of the city's cacophony. 

River Oaks has long been Houston's A-list address. This home, one of the most sought-after streets in the tony neighborhood, offers a prime opportunity for those looking to join the city's most elite.

