Historic Victorian landmark home nestled in heart of Montrose graces market at $1.1 million

It's not everyday home buyers get a chance to own a piece of history. But that's exactly what the next owners of 319 Hawthorne St. will have. This stunning Victorian, gorgeously renovated, dates to 1905.

Constructed from a mail-order plans designed by architect George Barber, the home is now listed with Robert Searcy Properties and on the market for $1.1 million.

The home boasts more than 3,200 square feet that unfolds over three floors, with four bedrooms (and the ability to make another room into a fifth), four full and one-half bathrooms, and elegant entertaining spaces. There's a pool and a garage apartment.

And then, there are all those eye-popping details, such as stained glass windows, mill work, recessed ceilings, original hardwood floors, beautiful mantel pieces, and fine European wallpaper. The home is move-in ready, seamlessly combining contemporary comforts with classic details.

Consider the kitchen, with a spacious center island and a cozy breakfast nook. There are custom cabinets that meld into the home's Victorian history, along with Viking Professional appliances, wide Italian ceramic tile floors, and imported European wallpaper.

The kitchen opens to both the dining room and the family room, making it a convenient heart of the home. Texas Builder Magazine, the trade publication for the state's builders, gave 319 Hawthorne St. an award for best kitchen remodel.

Natural light abounds throughout. At the top of the stairs to the second floor is a space that's perfect as a sitting area. Plants will thrive here, and pets will park themselves in front of the angled windows to bask in the sun. Bay windows on the first and second floors add charm and light to this beautiful home.

Occupying the entire third floor, the owner's suite is a quiet retreat. It features hardwood floors, separate sitting areas, plenty of storage , and a bathroom with a massive walk-in shower and killer views of downtown. The home's other bedrooms all offer Victorian accents, beautiful light, and architectural charm.

In the backyard, the pool is a perfect respite from Houston's summer heat. There's also a patio with room for a grill. A garage apartment has its own entrance on Flora Street, offering privacy for home owners and tenants or guests, alike.

Notably, the home is a designated State of Texas Landmark and listed on the National Register. This piece of Houston's iconic past is waiting to be part of some lucky homeowner's future.