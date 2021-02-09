Exciting new River Oaks-area mixed-use development breaks ground

An exciting River Oaks-area project is on the rise. Commercial real estate firm DC Partners has broken ground on 4411 San Felipe — a mixed-use, Class-A office and retail development — the firm announced.

Located just inside the Loop, 4411 San Felipe is strategically situated near the River Oaks District, Uptown Houston, and The Galleria. The project will feature seven levels of 77,189 square feet of office space, including an outdoor terrace for office tenants. Another 16,796 square feet is designated for retail and restaurant space, with additional outdoor dining space, as well three levels of parking and valet.

Renowned architecture firm, HOK created a modern design aesthetic and a “work and stay” environment, per a press release.

The project is currently 60-percent leased. New tenants include SIBS International Inc., Advancial Federal Credit Union, GT Leach, 3650 REIT, and Colliers International. Restaurant, retail, and additional office leasing is underway.

Construction on 4411 San Felipe is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, according to DC Partners. Houston-based GT Leach is the General Contractor, financing comes courtesy of 3650 REIT, and leasing will be handled by Colliers International.

DC Partners has developed familiar mixed-use, hospitality, multi-family, and luxury high-rise condominiums around the state. Its current luxury condominium projects include Astoria, Arabella, Marlowe, Chateau Ten, the recently completed The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio.

The firm is also behind the mixed-use development The Allen, currently under construction, which includes Residences at The Allen, the Thompson Houston, retail, restaurant, and office buildings.

“While there has been a lot of focus on the office and retail industry’s challenges as a result of the pandemic, we are very optimistic and excited to be 60 percent leased prior to construction,” said Acho Azuike, COO of DC Partners, in a statement. “4411 San Felipe offers a new type of live, work, and play with its prime location within steps of Houston’s most desirable high-rise living, shopping and dining, and neighborhoods.”