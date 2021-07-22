City of Houston reboots with efficient new virtual 311 system

Houstonians who’ve been occasionally frustrated by having to call the city’s 311 service for the simplest of issues are now in luck. The City of Houston has launched an innovative new virtual 311 platform.

Now, locals can address needs and create individual cases via a newly created, cloud-based “Virtual Agent.” This means residents should only need to dial into the 311 call centers for the most complicated cases, which promises to reduce call volumes and wait times.

The new system officially launched on June 26; city technology and data teams have stabilized the process as the city transferred over 10 years of data into the new system, a press release notes.

Why upgrade now? Each year, the 311 Call Center receives roughly 2.2 million contacts and creates approximately 450,000 service requests, the city estimates. The 311 system was crucial during the Tax Day Flood, Hurricane Harvey, and Winter Storm Uri. This system refresh assures a more responsive and minimal wait time during times of crisis, press materials note.

Residents can now create a service request by an app (Apple and Google), web portal via the Virtual Agent, and through call taker in the 311-call center.

Some of the new functionality improvements include:

A customer self-service portal with a virtual agent, allowing residents to create service requests on their own

The ability to re-classify a case instead of having to close it and create another one

Cases being routed to a team, instead of an individual minimizing case inactivity due to staff being out of office

Cases created via web portal, app, or call taker all have the same service request numbers and, when not confidential, are searchable on all platforms

Prior to service requests being created, there will be a proximity search performed to ensure no duplication of cases created (e.g., pothole cases being flagged as 1000 Main St. and at the corner of Main Street and Texas Street)

“The new, innovative system is a significant accomplishment for the City of Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press release.

“Last fiscal year, we prioritized the development of a new 311 system by funding it through the CIP process. In nine short months, HITS and ARA were able to take that investment and develop a 311 system that modernizes 20-year-old technology and creates a platform that equips the City to better handle increased demand.”