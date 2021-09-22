The Austin-based furniture maker Rectanglo.com is about to make your home a lot more stylish — and durable — with the launch of its Villa and Casa lines.

These sleek, modern tables, benches, and chairs are built to order in a variety of sizes and dimensions, from standard to specialty and all without a surcharge. Better yet, they can be ordered online for free delivery upon fabrication and assembly in Austin.

With slats made of fine red and white Douglas fir and finished with multiple coats of pure tung oil and limonene, the pieces are some of the strongest and most weather-resistant on the market.

The indoor-outdoor Villa line features a galvanized steel frame and with legs welded to it, and is suitable for marine and saltwater exposed locations.

Villa table legs having a combined axial load rating of 100 tons, while the bench legs can support 40 tons and the chair legs, 20 tons. The chairs' ergonomic backrest is stylish yet comfortable, and the square seat shape is compatible with most cushions.

Designed for indoor or covered patio use, the Casa pieces sport solid-wood leg posts and a patent-pending anodized aluminum frame design. You can choose from either the square slats or the tall slats for a more refined appearance.

All Villa and Casa items only use no-load stainless steel fasteners for superior safety, are non-allergenic, and use only plant-based wood finishes. Rectanglo.com proudly designs, fabricates, and assembles all items in Austin. Right now, order any Villa or Casa table and get a free matching bench sized to the table width.