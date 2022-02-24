Home » Home + Design
Houston school's interior design program scores No. 2 ranking in Texas

Houston Community College interior design school
HCC's program is the second best in Texas. Houston Community College

Attention fledgling Houston designers: Houston Community College’s Interior Design program was recently named one of Texas' best.

The honor comes via a new ranking by EdReformer, an online resource for students seeking college programs that best suit their budgets and career aspirations.

Notably, HCC’s program ranked number two in EdReformer’s rankings, according to a press release. El Paso Community College’s interior design program bested HCC to score the No. 1 ranking.

These rankings were made after “doing thorough research by the EdReformer team,” according to Digital Journal, a global digital media network.

HCC allows students an opportunity to earn a number of certificates or an Associate of Applied Science  degree in Interior Design degree.

In 2017, HCC entered into an agreement with Stephen F. Austin State University. The partnerships help students earn a two-year interior design degree at HCC, then transfer to the SFA to earn a bachelor’s degree in interior design — while still attending school at an HCC campus.

“HCC has a fabulous interior design program that adapts to the needs of students for a future-proof education,” EdReformer noted in its review of Texas interior design programs. “After completing your program, you’ll be able to excel in your desired career field of designing interior spaces. Students will know how to communicate design concepts, develop high-quality presentations and apply critical thinking to solve design problems.”

