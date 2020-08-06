2 Houston fashion giants pop open a new luxury discount space

You can’t go wrong with a good sale, especially when it’s from two of Houston’s iconic retailers. Tootsies, the luxury women’s boutique, and Norton Ditto, the high-end men’s retailer, opened a pop-up in Upper Kirby’s Centre at River Oaks. This marks the first time these Houston staples have collaborated with each other.



Expect to find women’s ready-to-wear and designer menswear marked down at 75 percent off. Additionally, shoppers who buy something at the pop up will receive a $50 gift card for regular priced apparel at Norton Ditto and Tootsies.



“The idea is casual, comfortable, summer dressing,” Fady Armanious, Tootsies’ creative director tells CultureMap. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the extended work-from-home still happening for many companies, Houstonians are seeking a more casual style, Armanious adds.

“Shoppers can pick up some great ready-to-wear finds from two of Houston’s most storied retailers,” Dick Hite, owner and president of Norton Ditto, said in a statement.



Tootsies, founded by the late Mickey Rosmarin, first opened in the Galleria-area in 1975 before moving to Highland Village in 1985 and settling in a stunning 35,000-square-foot space in the Shops at Arrive River Oaks, formerly West Ave. Known for not only its unique, luxury findings but also its philanthropic efforts, Tootsies has maintained its status as a true family business, CultureMap notes.



In 1908, Norton Ditto, which was originally Barringer-Norton Company, opened its storefront in Downtown Houston, at 506 Main St. The menswear boutique relocated to 2425 W. Alabama St. in 2002.



As for how long the pop up will operate, Hite and Lewis said in a statement they’re taking a wait-and-see approach of the 1,700 square foot space.



“Shop these bargains while you can,” Norman Lewis, president of Tootsies, added.



The Tootsies and Norton Ditto pop up is located at 2411 W. Alabama St. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm, and closed on Sunday.