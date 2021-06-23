After a year of lounging around in big tees and yoga pants, wouldn't it be nice to update your look this summer? Snagging a few cool pieces, along with some fun lifestyle items, may just give you the refresh you're craving.

Take a look at Pixels, a one-stop virtual shop with tons of art-inspired apparel and lifestyle products that you'll want. Here are a few items you will want to put in your cart, stat:



T-shirts

Pixels lets you browse shirts in a variety of styles with your favorite musicians, films, hobbies, and interests. Think cool rock 'n' roll graphics (any Nirvana fans out there?), whimsical animal prints, and inspiring sayings. Shop men's or women's in V-neck, long-sleeve, or traditional tees. Pixels also carries sizes for kids and toddlers, and cool onesies for the little ones.

Hoodies and sweatshirts

Pick up a few fun hoodies before fall hits, with a wide range of colors and five sizes from which to choose. They come emblazoned with just about anything you can think of: animal images, funny phrases, whimsical art, political statements, pop art, celebrities, and much more. Sweatshirts and hoodies are machine washable and made from a 75-percent cotton, 25-percent polyester blend.

Tote bags

Who doesn't love a good bag? Pixels has a ton of styles, so you'll look fabulous heading out to the pool or on your weekend trip. Find designs for the avid reader, the dog lover, the traveler, and the art enthusiast. All the bags are machine washable and made from a soft, durable poly-poplin material with a one-inch black strap that's easy to carry by hand or throw over your shoulder. The seams are double stitched, so you can feel good about throwing in just one more pair of shoes.

Beach towels

Beach towels are a fun way to express yourself, and Pixels has lots of fun choices. Pick one that makes a statement about your summer style: tropical, artsy, retro, understated, and even comical. Towels come in three sizes: the traditional is 32-by-64 inches, the beach sheet is 37-by-74-inches, and the circular towel (yes, it's round!) has a 60-inch diameter. All of them are made from an ultra-soft, plush microfiber that soaks up water instantly.

All the extras

Finish updating your summer look with the little things that you'd love to have. Pixels has phone cases, face masks, yoga mats, coffee mugs, and pouches that will tuck perfectly into your new tote bag.

Most items ship within 2-3 business days. Head to Pixels.com and start your summer shopping now.