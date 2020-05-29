2 stylish fashion retailers target The Woodlands for reopening

As fashion retailers adjust to a new normal — many solely existing online — two well-known brands have reopened their storefronts, with The Woodlands as their pilot markets.

Eyewear purveyor, Warby Parker, and fashion brand, J. Crew, have opened their Market Street locations. If those locations are successful, both retailers will adapt similar measures in other outposts, according to Market Street marketing director, Noemi Gonzalez.

Warby Parker will enforce social distancing with one-on-one guided shopping. Contactless shopping features include touch-free measurements and check-out, along with virtual try-on options. The store will also offer temperature checks and customer screenings prior to shopping.

Customers and staff will be required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning protocols will be in effect, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, J. Crew is also requiring customers to don masks. Staff will ensure that no more than 10 customers are inside the store at any given time to meet 25-percent capacity. Shoppers will be asked to comply with social distancing recommendations and remain 6 feet away from others. Fitting rooms will be closed.

“As we are now open to approximately 80-percent capacity, Market Street stands ready to get back to the business of offering our guests in-person shopping and dining experiences,” said Gonzalez, in a statement.

Market Street – The Woodlands is a 560,000-square-foot outdoor, mixed-use property. The town center operation is a joint venture between an affiliate of Trademark Property Company and Institutional Mall Investors.