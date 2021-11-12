Start the holidays off right at CityCentre, where a quartet of exciting events await in November and December.

Holiday in the Plaza

Come visit with Santa from 12-5 pm on Saturday, November 27, during Holiday in the Plaza presented by Sewell Cadillac. Santa will kick off the festivities when he arrives in his Sewell Cadillac at noon to spread holiday cheer and pose for pictures. You can help fill Santa's Cadillac with new, unwrapped toys to be donated to The Salvation Army in exchange for a complimentary picture with Santa. Masks are recommended but not required.

The Singing Trees

All December long, CityCentre sparkles with light thanks to the Singing Trees, located behind Urban Outfitters between Fellini and Paper Source. These trees have special lights that react to sound, creating a glistening experience sure to bring some extra joy. Check out the website to see the lights twinkle to live music on select dates this December.

Noon Year's Eve

Welcome the new year in the plaza with BEAR Houston on Friday, December 31, from 11 am-1 pm with a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Dance with a DJ and enjoy kid-centric activities from various vendors, including face painting, a balloon artist, and more. Masks are recommended but not required.

New Year's Eve

The perfect place to ring in the new year on Friday, December 31, is CityCentre. The excitement begins at 9:30 pm with a live music concert in the plaza. At midnight, join in the countdown to the new year with a one-minute fireworks show to start 2022 in style. Book a stay at The Moran Hotel to enhance your New Year’s Eve experience with their special new year’s packages.