Houston favorite The Suffers face off with buzzy New Orleans act in epic battle of the bands

Two Gulf Coast powerhouse bands led by equally powerhouse women are about to go to war. Not worry: no turf battle here, it’s all for a good cause. Houston favorite The Suffers will face off with New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas for a special, one-night-only “Queens of Gulf Coast Soul”-themed concert, show producer Red Bull announced.

This battle of the bands, part of Red Bull’s popular Soundclash concert series, will rock audiences Thursday, December 2 at the Bayou Music Center (520 Texas Ave.).

Houston’s favorite grill-faced rapper Paul Wall (aka “The People’s Champ”) will host along with NOLA rapper Big Freedia (aka “Queen of Bounce”) at the event that promises surprise musical guests from H-Town and Nawlins’.

Tickets for this Houston leg of the Red Bull national Soundclash tour are $30, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting good-hearted local rapper Trae Tha Truth’s foundation Angels By Nature and its work to Hurricane Ida victims in Houston and Louisiana, per a press release.

“Queens of Gulf Coast Soul” pits The Suffers’ Gulf Coast Soul and charismatic lead singer and local celeb Kam Franklin versus the R&B/funk/soul Tank and the Bangas and popular leader Tarriona “Tank” Ball in a four-round faceoff that promises to escalate quickly, given the tenacity of the bands and their queens.

“One of the most exciting things about this event, in particular,” said Franklin in a release, “is that the concert will highlight original music from two accomplished southern bands, both of which are led by women of color, and will be filled with a diverse array of creative talent from some of the most iconic music cities in America. We can’t wait to put on this special showcase that helps to represent the personality of our band as well as the community at large here in Houston.”

For tickets and more information, visit the official event website.