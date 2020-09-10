Houston's Drive-in at Sawyer Yards rolls out cool new fall movie lineup

One aspect of the pandemic life that has been downright enjoyable is the refreshing return of drive-in movies. To that end, Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club popular Drive-In at Sawyer Yards — which boasts a 100-foot screen at 2301 Summer St. in the Sawyer Yards art district — has released its first fall schedule.

The fall lineup offers up new indie flicks, an ode to comic book heroes, and a weekend of Halloween hits. The drive-in’s season runs September 21 through October 4. Tickets are available online starting September 10.

Rooftop’s new lineup opens September 21 with The Princess Bride and Love & Basketball. Moviegoers can expect the same double-feature schedule each night of the week starting at 7:30 pm for the first film and at 10 pm for the second, according to a press release.

Fans can expect Rooftop’s popular $5 “Community Screenings” every Sunday, where all proceeds are donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization. (Guests can check the film program online for the “Community Screening” banner to find those events and book tickets.)

Doors open one hour prior to all 7:30-8 pm screenings and 30 minutes prior to the 10-11 pm screenings. Parking spaces will be assigned for each section on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here is is the fall roster of movies:

September 21

The Princess Bride; Love & Basketball

September 22

Dazed and Confused; Love Jones

September 23

The High Note (Indie Night); The King of Staten Island (Indie Night)

September 24

Wreck It Ralph; Queen and Slim

September 25

Guardians of The Galaxy (National Comic Book Day); Batman Returns (National Comic Book Day)

September 26

Jurassic Park; 50 First Dates

September 27

Tangled; The Fifth Element (Community Screening)

September 28

The Princess Diaries; Cruel Intentions

September 29

B*A*P*S; Poetic Justice

September 30

The Sandlot; Hitch

October 1

Pretty Woman; Baby Driver

October 2

Hotel Transylvania (Spooky Season Kick-Off through October 4); Lost Boys

October 3

Hocus Pocus; Relic

October 4

Ghostbusters; Death Becomes Her (Community Screening)