Houston's Drive-in at Sawyer Yards rolls out cool new fall movie lineup

One aspect of the pandemic life that has been downright enjoyable is the refreshing return of drive-in movies. To that end, Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club popular Drive-In at Sawyer Yards — which boasts a 100-foot screen at 2301 Summer St. in the Sawyer Yards art district — has released its first fall schedule.
The fall lineup offers up new indie flicks, an ode to comic book heroes, and a weekend of Halloween hits. The drive-in’s season runs September 21 through October 4. Tickets are available online starting September 10.
Rooftop’s new lineup opens September 21 with The Princess Bride and Love & Basketball. Moviegoers can expect the same double-feature schedule each night of the week starting at 7:30 pm for the first film and at 10 pm for the second, according to a press release.
Fans can expect Rooftop’s popular $5 “Community Screenings” every Sunday, where all proceeds are donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization. (Guests can check the film program online for the “Community Screening” banner to find those events and book tickets.)
Doors open one hour prior to all 7:30-8 pm screenings and 30 minutes prior to the 10-11 pm screenings. Parking spaces will be assigned for each section on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Here is is the fall roster of movies:
September 21
The Princess Bride; Love & Basketball
September 22
Dazed and Confused; Love Jones
September 23
The High Note (Indie Night); The King of Staten Island (Indie Night)
September 24
Wreck It Ralph; Queen and Slim
September 25
Guardians of The Galaxy (National Comic Book Day); Batman Returns (National Comic Book Day)
September 26
Jurassic Park; 50 First Dates
September 27
Tangled; The Fifth Element (Community Screening)
September 28
The Princess Diaries; Cruel Intentions
September 29
B*A*P*S; Poetic Justice
September 30
The Sandlot; Hitch
October 1
Pretty Woman; Baby Driver
October 2
Hotel Transylvania (Spooky Season Kick-Off through October 4); Lost Boys
October 3
Hocus Pocus; Relic
October 4
Ghostbusters; Death Becomes Her (Community Screening)