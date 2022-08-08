Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo releases limited number of 2023 season tickets for sale

After nearly two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made a triumphant, Texas-sized return this year to toast its 90th anniversary. RodeoHouston’s epic comeback saw a history-making hip-hop takeover — including SLABs on the rodeo floor — by our local legend Bub B, inspired shows by Gwen Stefani and Journey, and a fitting close by the King of Country.

While RodeoHouston 2022 will be hard to top, fans can now prepare for the next year’s iteration, as a limited number of 2023 season tickets go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, August 9. Season tickets will be available online and start at $500, with an eight-ticket purchase limit per household, according to a rodeo press release.

As CultureMap reported in April, next year’s rodeo runs February 28–March 19. These 2023 season tickets for sale include all 20 RodeoHouston performances. For those more interested in Individual tickets, those will go on sale once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced at a later date, per the rodeo.

For those purchasing season tickets on August 9, the rodeo advises that an online waiting room opens at 9:30 am; customers who join the waiting room from 9:30 am to 9:59 am will then be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets right at 10 am, according to the rodeo.

Importantly, per the rodeo, access to the online early waiting room does not put customers in a first-come, first-served line. Additionally, access to this waiting room does not guarantee season tickets.

All season tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; those who purchase online should allow 48 hours for delivery. Customers can access their purchased tickets by downloading the AXS mobile app and logging in with the email they used to purchase tickets.

Here’s a quick breakdown of packages and options, per the rodeo. Buyers are advised to use this NRG Stadium seat map.

NRG Stadium Map Upper Level: $500–$600

Loge Level: $800

Field Level: $880 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Club Level: $1,000 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $5,500

Hess Chute Seats: $7,500